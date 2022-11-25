How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on November 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Hurricanes bring losing streak into matchup with the Bruins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes, on a four-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins.

Boston has an 11-0-0 record in home games and a 14-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have a +29 scoring differential, with 64 total goals scored and 35 conceded.

Carolina has a 6-3-3 record in road games and a 10-5-1 record overall. The Hurricanes have gone 5-1-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won 3-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 12 goals and 16 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has nine goals and 13 assists for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 3-4-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Trent Frederic: day to day (shoulder), Derek Forbort: out (upper-body), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Teuvo Teravainen: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).