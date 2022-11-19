 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on November 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---
NESN≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Blackhawks take on the Bruins following Athanasiou's 2-goal performance

Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Boston Bruins after Andreas Athanasiou’s two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 loss.

Boston has a 10-0-0 record in home games and a 14-2-0 record overall. The Bruins are 2-1-0 in one-goal games.

Chicago has a 2-3-2 record on the road and a 6-6-3 record overall. The Blackhawks have conceded 45 goals while scoring 38 for a -7 scoring differential.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. The Bruins won 2-1 in overtime in the last matchup. David Krejci led the Bruins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has nine goals and 16 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Athanasiou has scored five goals with three assists for the Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-5-3, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Derek Forbort: out (upper-body), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Seth Jones: out (thumb), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

