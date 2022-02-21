How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on February 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Denver, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Boston hosts Colorado following overtime victory

Colorado Avalanche (36-9-4, first in the Central) vs. Boston Bruins (28-17-4, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Colorado Avalanche after the Bruins took down Ottawa 3-2 in overtime.

The Bruins are 15-10-1 at home. Boston ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by David Pastrnak with 25.

The Avalanche are 15-6-2 on the road. Colorado has scored 195 goals and is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 4.0 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 26.

Colorado knocked off Boston 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrice Bergeron leads the Bruins with a plus-eight in 45 games this season. Pastrnak has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Nazem Kadri has 63 total points while scoring 21 goals and totaling 42 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Brandon Carlo: day to day (wrist).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal).