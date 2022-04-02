 Skip to Content
How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on April 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Columbus, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
NESN≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Columbus plays Boston, aims to end road slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-31-5, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (42-20-5, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus travels to Boston looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Bruins are 23-12-2 in conference play. Boston averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 81 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 17-22-1 in Eastern Conference play. Columbus ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.7.

In their last meeting on March 5, Boston won 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals, adding 33 assists and recording 71 points. Marchand has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Gabriel Carlsson leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-four in 33 games this season. Oliver Bjorkstrand has 10 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, seven assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Nick Foligno: day to day (lower-body), Craig Smith: day to day (illness).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Zach Werenski: out (upper-body).

