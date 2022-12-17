Where to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on December 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Eastern Conference-leading Bruins face the Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-17-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (23-4-1, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Boston is 23-4-1 overall and 15-0-2 at home. The Bruins have a 5-2-1 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Columbus has gone 2-7-1 on the road and 10-17-2 overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 10-4-1 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams play this season. The Bruins won 4-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 19 goals and 19 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has seven assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 10 goals and 21 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: out (foot), Eric Robinson: day to day (illness).