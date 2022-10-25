How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on October 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Bally Sports Southwest are no longer on YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, or Sling TV, these are your only ways to watch Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Dallas, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Bruins take on the Stars following overtime win

Dallas Stars (4-1-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (5-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -152, Stars +128; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Dallas Stars after the Bruins took down the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime.

Boston went 51-26-5 overall and 28-14-2 in home games last season. The Bruins scored 3.0 goals per game last season while giving up 2.7 per game.

Dallas had a 46-30-6 record overall and a 20-22-3 record in road games last season. The Stars scored 233 goals while giving up 244 last season for a -11 goal differential.

INJURIES: Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), Brandon Carlo: out (upper-body), Brad Marchand: out (hip).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).