How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Detroit, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Boston faces Detroit, looks for 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings (4-4-2, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (4-3-0, sixth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -259, Red Wings +205; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Detroit trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Boston finished 33-16-7 overall with a 18-7-3 record at home a season ago. The Bruins averaged 33.3 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.9 goals per game.

Detroit went 19-27-10 overall and 7-16-5 on the road a season ago. The Red Wings averaged 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Bruins: Craig Smith: day to day (undisclosed), Anton Blidh: day to day (upper body).

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: day to day (personal), Tyler Bertuzzi: day to day (personal).