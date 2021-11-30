How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Detroit, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Detroit visits Boston on 4-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings (10-9-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (11-7-0, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -259, Red Wings +207; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Boston looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Bruins are 8-5-0 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Oskar Steen with 1.0.

The Red Wings are 5-6-2 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 7.7 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 5.0 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 4, Boston won 5-1. Patrice Bergeron scored a team-high four goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with nine goals and has 24 points. David Pastrnak has eight assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Lucas Raymond has 21 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 12 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Red Wings: Joe Veleno: day to day (upper body).