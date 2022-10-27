How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on October 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is the only way to watch Red Wings games this season.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Detroit, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Bruins bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (3-1-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (6-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings with a three winning streak intact.

Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall while going 17-8-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Bruins scored 249 total goals last season (3.0 per game on 35.9 shots per game).

Detroit went 8-15-3 in Atlantic Division play and had a 32-40-10 record overall last season. Goalies for the Red Wings averaged 29.9 saves per game last season while conceding 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), Brad Marchand: out (hip).

Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Seth Barton: out (undisclosed), Dylan Larkin: day to day (upper body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).