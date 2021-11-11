How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on November 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Bruins vs. Edmonton Oilers
- When: Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: NESN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.
Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Boston plays Edmonton, aims for 6th straight home win
By The Associated Press
Edmonton Oilers (9-2-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Boston Bruins (6-4-0, fourth in the Atlantic)
Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -131, Oilers +108; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Edmonton aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.
Boston went 33-16-7 overall a season ago while going 18-7-3 at home. The Bruins averaged 2.9 goals on 33.3 shots per game last season.
Edmonton finished 35-19-2 overall with a 19-7-2 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Oilers compiled a .910 save percentage while allowing 2.7 goals on 30.6 shots per game last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Bruins: Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body), Anton Blidh: day to day (upper body).
Oilers: None listed.