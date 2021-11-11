How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on November 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Edmonton Oilers

When: Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: NESN

Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Boston plays Edmonton, aims for 6th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers (9-2-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Boston Bruins (6-4-0, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -131, Oilers +108; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Edmonton aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

Boston went 33-16-7 overall a season ago while going 18-7-3 at home. The Bruins averaged 2.9 goals on 33.3 shots per game last season.

Edmonton finished 35-19-2 overall with a 19-7-2 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Oilers compiled a .910 save percentage while allowing 2.7 goals on 30.6 shots per game last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Bruins: Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body), Anton Blidh: day to day (upper body).

Oilers: None listed.