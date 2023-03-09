 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Where to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on March 9, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Boston and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+ and Hulu, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN, meaning it isn’t airing on NESN. If you have cable or satellite, you will need to sign-up for ESPN+ or Hulu to watch the game.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$9.99
ESPN+-------
Hulu Originals-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 33 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Bruins play the Oilers on 10-game winning streak

Edmonton Oilers (35-22-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (49-8-5, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Edmonton Oilers as winners of 10 games in a row.

Boston is 49-8-5 overall and 26-2-3 in home games. The Bruins have committed 264 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

Edmonton is 19-10-3 in road games and 35-22-8 overall. The Oilers lead the Western Conference with 73 power-play goals.

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won 3-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 19 goals and 35 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 54 goals and 70 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored 10 goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Nick Foligno: out (lower-body), Taylor Hall: out (lower body).

Oilers: Evander Kane: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.