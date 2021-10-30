How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Miami, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Florida visits Boston following overtime win

By The Associated Press

Florida Panthers (8-0-0, first in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (3-3-0, sixth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -127, Panthers +106; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host Florida after the Panthers knocked off Detroit 3-2 in overtime.

Boston finished 33-16-7 overall with a 18-7-3 record at home a season ago. The Bruins were called for 221 penalties last season averaging 4.0 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes per game.

Florida finished 37-14-5 overall with a 17-9-2 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Panthers scored 188 total goals last season, 39 on power plays and four shorthanded.

In their last matchup on Oct. 27, Florida won 4-1. Gustav Forsling recorded a team-high 3 points for the Panthers.

INJURIES: Bruins: Craig Smith: day to day (undisclosed), Anton Blidh: day to day (upper body).

Panthers: Anton Lundell: day to day (undisclosed).