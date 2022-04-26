 Skip to Content
How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Miami, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
NESN≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Bruins to host Huberdeau and the Panthers

Florida Panthers (57-16-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (49-25-5, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup against Boston. He’s second in the NHL with 115 points, scoring 30 goals and recording 85 assists.

The Bruins are 29-16-2 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.3 assists.

The Panthers are 18-3-2 against the rest of their division. Florida is the league leader with 7.1 assists per game, led by Claude Giroux averaging 1.1.

In their last meeting on Oct. 30, Boston won 3-2. Taylor Hall recorded a team-high 2 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie McAvoy leads the Bruins with a plus-27 in 76 games this season. Erik Haula has 8 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 85 total assists and has 115 points. Aleksander Barkov has 16 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Panthers: 9-1-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.7 assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (undisclosed), Jesper Froden: out (undisclosed), David Pastrnak: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: day to day (maintenance).

