How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on March 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Los Angeles, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Boston hosts Los Angeles following shootout victory

Los Angeles Kings (31-19-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Boston Bruins (34-18-4, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -193, Kings +161; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Los Angeles Kings after the Bruins defeated Columbus 5-4 in a shootout.

The Bruins are 16-10-1 on their home ice. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Brad Marchand with 0.7.

The Kings are 17-7-5 on the road. Los Angeles has scored 167 goals and ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Adrian Kempe leads the team with 25.

In their last meeting on Feb. 28, Boston won 7-0. Jake DeBrusk scored a team-high three goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 33 assists and has 56 points this season. David Pastrnak has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Kempe leads the Kings with 25 goals and has 36 points. Viktor Arvidsson has 9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Curtis Lazar: day to day (upper body).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower-body).