How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on January 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild

When: Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

In Boston, Minneapolis, and Nationally — the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN and it isn’t available on ESPN+.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild game won’t be available since it is on ESPN which aren’t simulcast on ESPN+.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Minnesota faces Boston on 5-game skid

Minnesota Wild (19-10-2, fourth in the Central) vs. Boston Bruins (17-10-2, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to end its five-game slide with a victory over Boston.

The Bruins are 9-5-1 at home. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 35.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Wild are 9-7-1 on the road. Minnesota ranks third in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Ryan Hartman with 15.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 assists and has 30 points this season. Patrice Bergeron has 6 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Hartman leads the Wild with 15 goals and has 28 points. Kirill Kaprizov has 16 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Karson Kuhlman: out (covid-19), Jake DeBrusk: out (health and safety protocols), Anton Blidh: out (covid-19).

Wild: Jordan Greenway: out (health protocols), Cam Talbot: day to day (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek: out (upper body).