How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on October 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, NESN, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Ducks Game Preview

Minnesota Wild(1-3-0, eight in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (4-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Boston Bruins defeating the Vancouver Canucks in Overtime. The Bruins beat Anaheim 2-1 in Overtime on Thursday.

Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 28-14-2 record in home games last season. The Bruins scored 3.0 goals per game last season while giving up 2.7 per game.

Minnesota went 53-22-7 overall and 32-10-2 at home last season. The Wild scored 305 total goals last season (3.7 per game on 32.5 shots per game).

INJURIES:
Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: out (shoulder), Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), Jake DeBrusk: day to day (upper body), Brandon Carlo: out (upper-body), Brad Marchand: out (hip).

Wild: Dakota Mermis: out (undisclosed), Jon Merrill: out (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway: out (undisclosed).

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, NESN, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN

Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins Last Matchup

