How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on November 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens

When: Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: NESN

Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Montreal visits Boston on 3-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens (4-10-2, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -209, Canadiens +173; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal travels to Boston looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Bruins are 5-4-0 in Eastern Conference games. Boston averages 8.5 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Connor Clifton leads the team serving 15 total minutes.

The Canadiens are 2-2-1 in division games. Montreal scores 2.1 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Nicholas Suzuki leads them with four total goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 18 total points for the Bruins, eight goals and 10 assists. Patrice Bergeron has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 14 points, scoring four goals and adding 10 assists. Ben Chiarot has three goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body).

Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: day to day (upper body).