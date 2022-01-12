How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on January 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens

When: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: TNT

In Boston and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Canadiens face the Bruins on 3-game losing streak

Montreal Canadiens (7-23-4, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (19-11-2, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup against Boston after losing three straight games.

The Bruins are 9-3-1 against Atlantic teams. Boston has scored 98 goals and is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Brad Marchand leads the team with 16.

The Canadiens are 4-14-2 in conference games. Montreal is last in the league averaging only 3.6 assists per game. Nicholas Suzuki leads the team with 12 total assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 14, Boston won 5-2. Charlie McAvoy scored two goals for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 36 points, scoring 16 goals and registering 20 assists. Taylor Hall has 11 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Suzuki leads the Canadiens with seven goals and has 19 points. Jonathan Drouin has 5 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Canadiens: 1-7-2, averaging 1.7 goals, three assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Nick Foligno: day to day (lower body), Derek Forbort: out (health protocols), Connor Clifton: out (health protocols), Tomas Nosek: out (covid-19), Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body), Jake DeBrusk: out (health and safety protocols).

Canadiens: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Alex Belzile: out (health protocols), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), Jesse Ylonen: out (health protocols), Kale Clague: out (health protocols), Mike Hoffman: out (health protocols), Cayden Primeau: out (covid-19), Sam Montembeault: out (health protocols), David Savard: out (health protocols), Alexander Romanov: out (health protocols), Artturi Lehkonen: out (health and safety protocols), Jake Evans: out (health protocols), Christian Dvorak: out (lower-body).