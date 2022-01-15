How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Nashville Predators

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, DIRECTV STREAM is the only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Nashville, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Marchand, Bruins to host the Predators

Nashville Predators (24-12-2, first in the Central) vs. Boston Bruins (21-11-2, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand and Boston square off against Nashville. Marchand ranks seventh in the NHL with 41 points, scoring 19 goals and recording 22 assists.

The Bruins are 11-6-1 at home. Boston is 24th in the league with 35.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The Predators have gone 13-6-2 away from home. Nashville is eighth in the Western Conference with 29.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 2, Boston won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and has 41 points. Taylor Hall has 10 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Mikael Granlund leads the Predators with 28 total assists and has 33 points. Filip Forsberg has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, six penalties and 16.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: John Moore: day to day (upper body), Nick Foligno: day to day (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: out (health protocols), Derek Forbort: out (health protocols), Connor Clifton: out (health protocols), Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body).

Predators: Filip Forsberg: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Novak: out (health protocols).