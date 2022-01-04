How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on January 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and New York, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: New Jersey visits Boston following overtime victory

New Jersey Devils (13-15-5, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (16-10-2, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host New Jersey after the Devils knocked off Washington 4-3 in overtime.

The Bruins are 10-7-1 in conference matchups. Boston is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 36.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Devils are 9-7-3 in Eastern Conference play. New Jersey has scored 95 goals and is ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jesper Bratt leads the team with nine.

Boston beat New Jersey 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 13. Brad Marchand scored two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand has 30 total points for the Bruins, 11 goals and 19 assists. Charlie McAvoy has 7 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Bratt leads the Devils with nine goals and has 29 points. Jack Hughes has five goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .872 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Karson Kuhlman: out (covid-19), Anton Blidh: out (covid-19).

Devils: Christian Jaros: out (covid-19), P.K. Subban: out (covid-19), Ryan Graves: day to day (health protocols), Jesper Bratt: day to day (illness), Jimmy Vesey: out (covid-19), Nico Hischier: day to day (health protocols).