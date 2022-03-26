How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: New York visits Boston after Nelson's 2-goal game

New York Islanders (28-25-9, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (40-19-5, third in the Atlantic)

Boston; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Boston Bruins after Brock Nelson scored two goals in the Islanders’ 5-2 win against the Red Wings.

The Bruins are 21-11-2 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Hampus Lindholm averaging 1.0.

The Islanders are 15-13-4 in Eastern Conference play. New York is last in the NHL recording 29.3 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Feb. 17, New York won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 35 assists and has 62 points this season. Craig Smith has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Adam Pelech leads the Islanders with a plus-23 in 58 games this season. Anthony Beauvillier has nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Patrice Bergeron: day to day (arm).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).