How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators

When: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Ottawa faces Boston on 4-game slide

By The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators (3-7-1, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (5-4-0, sixth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -273, Senators +217; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa aims to stop its four-game losing streak when the Senators take on Boston.

Boston finished 33-16-7 overall with a 18-7-3 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Bruins recorded 284 assists on 164 total goals last season.

Ottawa finished 23-28-5 overall with a 9-18-1 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Senators scored 155 total goals last season while collecting 252 assists.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Bruins: Anton Blidh: day to day (upper body).

Senators: Tyler Ennis: day to day (illness), Shane Pinto: out (upper body).