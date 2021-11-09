How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators
- When: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: NESN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.
Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Get $25 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NESN
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Ottawa faces Boston on 4-game slide
By The Associated Press
Ottawa Senators (3-7-1, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (5-4-0, sixth in the Atlantic)
Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -273, Senators +217; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa aims to stop its four-game losing streak when the Senators take on Boston.
Boston finished 33-16-7 overall with a 18-7-3 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Bruins recorded 284 assists on 164 total goals last season.
Ottawa finished 23-28-5 overall with a 9-18-1 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Senators scored 155 total goals last season while collecting 252 assists.
The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Bruins: Anton Blidh: day to day (upper body).
Senators: Tyler Ennis: day to day (illness), Shane Pinto: out (upper body).