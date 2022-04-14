How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators

When: Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Senators visit the Bruins after Stutzle's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (27-40-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (45-23-5, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa visits the Boston Bruins after Tim Stutzle scored two goals in the Senators’ 4-1 win against the Red Wings.

The Bruins are 15-5-1 against opponents from the Atlantic. Boston averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 89 total minutes.

The Senators are 9-11-2 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 113 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 19, Boston won 3-2. Mike Reilly recorded a team-high 2 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals, adding 33 assists and totaling 71 points. Charlie McAvoy has 12 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Josh Norris leads the Senators with 32 goals and has 49 points. Tkachuk has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper-body), David Pastrnak: day to day (undisclosed).

Senators: Matt Murray: out (neck).