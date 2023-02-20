 Skip to Content
Where to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on February 20, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, February 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: NESN + 25 Top Cable Channels

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Bruins bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Senators

Ottawa Senators (27-24-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (42-8-5, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -303, Senators +242; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Ottawa Senators with a three winning streak intact.

Boston has a 9-4-3 record in Atlantic Division play and a 42-8-5 record overall. The Bruins have a 40-2-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

Ottawa has a 9-5-0 record in Atlantic Division play and a 27-24-4 record overall. The Senators have a 24-6-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Monday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Senators won 7-5 in the previous meeting. Tim Stutzle led the Senators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 39 goals with 35 assists for the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Claude Giroux has 22 goals and 29 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 5.7 penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body), Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).

Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (lower body), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Jake Sanderson: out (upper-body), Nick Holden: out (upper body).

