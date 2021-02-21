 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2021 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Game: Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins Live Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The game originally was scheduled for 2pm on NBC, but due to the weather in Tahoe, the the Philadelphia Flyers/Boston Bruins will now air at 7:30pm ET on February 21st on NBCSN.

The game features the latest installment of the classic Philadelphia and Boston rivalry, when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Boston Bruins. The Bruins currently lead the East Division, though the Flyers are in a deadlock with the Capitals and Islanders right underneath them. A Philly win would go a long way to grabbing a playoff spot, but the Bruins’ “Perfection Line” of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak are a formidable bunch, combining for 47 total points this early in the season.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

