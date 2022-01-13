 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on January 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Boston, Philadelphia, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Boston hosts Philadelphia after Marchand's 3-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (13-15-7, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (20-11-2, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -259, Flyers +208; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit Boston after Brad Marchand scored three goals in the Bruins’ 5-1 victory over the Canadiens.

The Bruins are 14-7-1 against conference opponents. Boston leads the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Urho Vaakanainen averaging 1.0.

The Flyers are 5-10-4 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks 27th in the Eastern Conference with 30.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Boston won 5-2. Derek Forbort recorded a team-high 2 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie McAvoy leads the Bruins with a plus-10 in 30 games this season. Matt Grzelcyk has eight assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 14 goals and has 26 points. James van Riemsdyk has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 5.1 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: John Moore: day to day (upper body), Nick Foligno: day to day (lower body), Derek Forbort: out (health protocols), Connor Clifton: out (health protocols), Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body).

Flyers: Gerald Mayhew: day to day (upper body), Patrick Brown: out (knee), Travis Sanheim: out (health protocols), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (covid-19 protocol).

