How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on January 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

When: Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Boston hosts Philadelphia after Marchand's 3-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (13-15-7, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (20-11-2, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -259, Flyers +208; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit Boston after Brad Marchand scored three goals in the Bruins’ 5-1 victory over the Canadiens.

The Bruins are 14-7-1 against conference opponents. Boston leads the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Urho Vaakanainen averaging 1.0.

The Flyers are 5-10-4 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks 27th in the Eastern Conference with 30.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Boston won 5-2. Derek Forbort recorded a team-high 2 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie McAvoy leads the Bruins with a plus-10 in 30 games this season. Matt Grzelcyk has eight assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 14 goals and has 26 points. James van Riemsdyk has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 5.1 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: John Moore: day to day (upper body), Nick Foligno: day to day (lower body), Derek Forbort: out (health protocols), Connor Clifton: out (health protocols), Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body).

Flyers: Gerald Mayhew: day to day (upper body), Patrick Brown: out (knee), Travis Sanheim: out (health protocols), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (covid-19 protocol).