How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Penguins visit the Bruins after Guentzel's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (43-22-11, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (45-24-5, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host Pittsburgh after Jake Guentzel scored two goals in the Penguins’ 6-3 victory over the Islanders.

The Bruins are 26-15-2 in conference games. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by David Pastrnak with 38.

The Penguins are 25-14-6 in conference games. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Sidney Crosby with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Feb. 8, Pittsburgh won 4-2. Danton Heinen scored two goals for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie McAvoy leads the Bruins with 44 assists and has 52 points this season. Patrice Bergeron has 11 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 37 goals and has 78 points. Crosby has 14 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (lower body), David Pastrnak: day to day (undisclosed).

Penguins: None listed.