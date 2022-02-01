How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on February 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Seattle, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Seattle faces Boston for non-conference battle

Seattle Kraken (14-26-4, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Boston Bruins (25-14-3, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Seattle face off in a non-conference matchup.

The Bruins are 14-8-1 on their home ice. Boston ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.1 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.

The Kraken have gone 5-12-2 away from home. Seattle is last in the Western Conference shooting 28.3 shots per game.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 21 goals, adding 26 assists and totaling 47 points. David Pastrnak has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 18 goals and has 28 points. Mark Giordano has six assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Tuukka Rask: day to day (lower body), Nick Foligno: out (upper body), Erik Haula: out (covid-19).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).