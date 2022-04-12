How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and St. Louis, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Blues visit the Bruins after Faulk's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (42-20-10, third in the Central) vs. Boston Bruins (45-22-5, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host St. Louis after Justin Faulk scored two goals in the Blues’ 6-1 victory over the Islanders.

The Bruins have gone 22-11-2 in home games. Boston averages 4.3 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team with 30 total penalties.

The Blues are 17-11-6 on the road. St. Louis is second in the Western Conference averaging 6.4 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.8.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 72 points, scoring 31 goals and adding 41 assists. Jake DeBrusk has seven goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 26 goals and has 65 points. Thomas has six goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper-body), David Pastrnak: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Logan Brown: day to day (illness), Torey Krug: out (upper-body).