What is The Best Way to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on November 7, 2022? Comparing Streaming & TV Options

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Why We Chose DIRECTV over fuboTV for Bruins Games?

While fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM both carry NESN, some Bruins games, as well as the Stanley Cup Finals will air on TNT, which isn’t included in your package on fuboTV. DIRECTV STREAM is $89.99 a month, but fuboTV is $69.99 a month (but has ~$10 RSN Fee). If you prefer fubo, you could consider signing up for Sling TV, which carries TNT, when those games air.

Why We Chose DIRECTV over Bally Sports+ for Blues Games?

While both DIRECTV STREAM and Bally Sports+ each carry Bally Sports Midwest, some Blues games, as well as most of the NHL Playoffs will air on ESPN and TNT, which isn’t included in your package on Bally Sports+. You could consider adding Sling TV ($40) in addition to Bally Sports+, which would give you every Blues game this season for less than DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Blues take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins

St. Louis Blues (3-6-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to stop their six-game slide with a win against the Boston Bruins.

Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 28-14-2 record at home last season. The Bruins scored 249 goals while allowing 222 for a +27 goal differential last season.

St. Louis went 49-22-11 overall and 27-13-7 on the road last season. Goalies for the Blues averaged 28.7 saves per game last season while conceding 2.9 goals per game.

The matchup Monday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Coyle has scored five goals with two assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Tarasenko has four goals and five assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blues: 3-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), Jeremy Swayman: out (undisclosed), Derek Forbort: out (upper-body), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed).

Blues: Brandon Saad: day to day (upper-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).