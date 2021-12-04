How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Tampa, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Tampa Bay visits Boston after Hedman's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning (13-5-4, second in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (12-8-0, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -120, Lightning +100; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host Tampa Bay after Victor Hedman scored two goals in the Lightning’s 4-2 win against the Blues.

The Bruins are 6-3-0 in division games. Boston ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Oskar Steen with 1.0.

The Lightning are 3-2-1 against Atlantic opponents. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.4 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.3 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrice Bergeron leads the Bruins with eight goals and has 18 points. David Pastrnak has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 11 goals and has 25 points. Hedman has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Jakub Zboril: day to day (lower body).

Lightning: Brayden Point: out (upper body), Mathieu Joseph: day to day (undisclosed).