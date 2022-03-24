How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Tampa, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Boston hosts Tampa Bay after Marchand's 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (39-17-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (39-19-5, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning after Brad Marchand scored two goals in the Bruins’ 3-2 overtime win against the Canadiens.

The Bruins have gone 13-3-1 against division opponents. Boston is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Marchand averaging 0.7.

The Lightning are 11-5-1 against Atlantic opponents. Tampa Bay has scored 205 goals and ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with 27.

In their last matchup on Jan. 8, Boston won 5-2. Marchand recorded a team-high 2 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 62 points, scoring 27 goals and adding 35 assists. Craig Smith has eight goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Stamkos leads the Lightning with 66 points, scoring 27 goals and collecting 39 assists. Victor Hedman has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Lightning: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Patrice Bergeron: out (arm).

Lightning: None listed.