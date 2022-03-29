 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Toronto plays Boston on 3-game road skid

Toronto Maple Leafs (41-19-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (41-19-5, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto travels to Boston looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Bruins have gone 14-3-1 against division opponents. Boston is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.3 assists per game, led by Brad Marchand averaging 0.7.

The Maple Leafs are 10-6-0 in division games. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 50 power-play goals, led by Auston Matthews with 13.

In their last meeting on Nov. 6, Toronto won 5-2. Matthews scored a team-high two goals for the Maple Leafs in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 66 total points for the Bruins, 37 goals and 29 assists. Marchand has 11 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 48 goals and has 83 points. Mitch Marner has six goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.