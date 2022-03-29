How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Toronto plays Boston on 3-game road skid

Toronto Maple Leafs (41-19-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (41-19-5, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto travels to Boston looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Bruins have gone 14-3-1 against division opponents. Boston is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.3 assists per game, led by Brad Marchand averaging 0.7.

The Maple Leafs are 10-6-0 in division games. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 50 power-play goals, led by Auston Matthews with 13.

In their last meeting on Nov. 6, Toronto won 5-2. Matthews scored a team-high two goals for the Maple Leafs in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 66 total points for the Bruins, 37 goals and 29 assists. Marchand has 11 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 48 goals and has 83 points. Mitch Marner has six goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion).