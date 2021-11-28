 Skip to Content
How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on November 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Canucks face the Bruins on 3-game losing streak

By The Associated Press

Vancouver Canucks (6-13-2, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Boston Bruins (10-7-0, fifth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -239, Canucks +192; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver is looking to stop its three-game slide with a victory against Boston.

The Bruins are 6-3-0 at home. Boston averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 30 total minutes.

The Canucks are 3-7-1 on the road. Vancouver leads the Western Conference recording 33.4 shots per game while averaging 2.3 goals.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand has 22 total points for the Bruins, eight goals and 14 assists. Patrice Bergeron has eight goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with seven goals and has 19 points. Quinn Hughes has 8 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, four penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Canucks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body).

Canucks: None listed.

