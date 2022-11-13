How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on November 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Vancouver Canucks

When: Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST

TV: NESN

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Bruins play the Canucks after Bergeron's 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (4-8-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (13-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -221, Canucks +181; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Vancouver Canucks after Patrice Bergeron’s two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Bruins’ 3-1 win.

Boston has gone 8-0-0 at home and 13-2-0 overall. The Bruins have scored 59 total goals (3.9 per game) to lead the league.

Vancouver has a 4-8-3 record overall and a 2-5-2 record on the road. The Canucks have gone 1-3-2 in games decided by a single goal.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season. The Canucks won 2-1 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bergeron has seven goals and seven assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has scored six goals with 12 assists for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes has eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.6 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Jeremy Swayman: out (undisclosed), Derek Forbort: out (upper-body), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed).

Canucks: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).