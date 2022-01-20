How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on January 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Ovechkin and Washington take on Boston

Washington Capitals (22-9-9, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (22-12-2, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin leads Washington into a matchup with Boston. He leads the league with 55 points, scoring 27 goals and recording 28 assists.

The Bruins are 15-8-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is third in the Eastern Conference with 35.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The Capitals are 7-2-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Washington has scored 127 goals and ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Ovechkin leads the team with 26.

In their last meeting on Jan. 10, Boston won 7-3. Brad Marchand scored a team-high two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 20 goals and has 43 points. David Pastrnak has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 26 goals and has 54 points. Conor Sheary has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: John Moore: day to day (upper body), Nick Foligno: day to day (lower body), Mike Reilly: out (health protocols), Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body).

Capitals: T.J. Oshie: day to day (upper body), John Carlson: out (covid-19).