How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets

When: Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST

TV: NESN

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream out-of-market NHL games with ESPN+.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Winnipeg travels to play Marchand and the Bruins

Winnipeg Jets (17-13-6, fifth in the Central) vs. Boston Bruins (23-12-2, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand leads Boston into a matchup with Winnipeg. He ranks 10th in the league with 43 points, scoring 20 goals and recording 23 assists.

The Bruins are 13-7-1 on their home ice. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.2 assists.

The Jets are 7-7-5 in road games. Winnipeg ranks 25th in the Western Conference with 33.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 23 assists and has 43 points this season. David Pastrnak has 10 goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 21 goals and has 40 points. Mark Scheifele has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: John Moore: day to day (upper body), Mike Reilly: out (health protocols), Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body), Anton Blidh: day to day (upper body).

Jets: Ville Heinola: out (covid-19 protocol), Nikolaj Ehlers: day to day (undisclosed), Blake Wheeler: out (knee), Nathan Beaulieu: out (covid-19 protocol), Brenden Dillon: out (covid-19).