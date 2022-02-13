 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on February 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Boston and Atlanta, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Tatum and Young clash in Boston-Atlanta matchup

Atlanta Hawks (26-29, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (32-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Trae Young meet when Boston hosts Atlanta. Tatum is ninth in the NBA averaging 25.5 points per game and Young ranks third in the league averaging 27.6 points per game.

The Celtics have gone 22-14 against Eastern Conference teams. Boston is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.4 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Hawks are 15-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 15-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Hawks defeated the Celtics 108-92 in their last meeting on Jan. 29. John Collins led the Hawks with 21 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 25.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 22.2 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston.

Young is averaging 27.6 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Collins is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 113.0 points, 52.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Daniel Theis: out (acquired).

Hawks: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.