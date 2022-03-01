How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. While in Atlanta, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with Sling TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

In Atlanta, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Atlanta visits Boston following Young's 41-point performance

Atlanta Hawks (29-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (36-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on the Boston Celtics after Trae Young scored 41 points in the Hawks’ 127-100 win over the Toronto Raptors.

The Celtics are 26-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 7.2.

The Hawks are 18-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.9 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 9.6.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup 105-95 on Feb. 13, with Tatum scoring 38 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 21.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Young is scoring 27.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 115.2 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.1 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 117.0 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Hawks: John Collins: day to day (foot), Lou Williams: day to day (hip).