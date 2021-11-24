How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Boston and out-of-market, the game is streaming on ESPN. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Durant and Brooklyn visit Tatum and the Celtics

By The Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets (13-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (10-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant meet when Boston hosts Brooklyn. Tatum ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 25.7 points per game and Durant is first in the league averaging 28.5 points per game.

The Celtics are 6-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.3 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Nets are 2-0 against the rest of the division. Brooklyn leads the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.6% as a team from deep this season. Kessler Edwards leads them shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Williams III is averaging 9.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 26.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Patty Mills averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc. Durant is shooting 52.9% and averaging 28.7 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 106.0 points, 47.1 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.2 points per game.

Nets: 8-2, averaging 111.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Josh Richardson: out (illness).

Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Bruce Brown: out (hamstring), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).