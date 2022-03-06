 Skip to Content
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, Boston, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream the Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Tatum leads Boston into matchup against Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets (32-32, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (38-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Brooklyn. He ranks eighth in the league scoring 26.0 points per game.

The Celtics have gone 27-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks third in the league with 46.5 rebounds led by Robert Williams III averaging 9.8.

The Nets are 22-17 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Day’Ron Sharpe averaging 2.5.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 129-106 on Feb. 25. Tatum scored 30 points points to help lead the Celtics to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, while averaging 26 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Jaylen Brown is shooting 50.0% and averaging 20.1 points over the past 10 games for Boston.

Patty Mills is averaging 12.7 points for the Nets. Cameron Thomas is averaging 15.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 116.1 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 109.0 points, 41.5 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: day to day (ankle).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (ineligbile to play).

