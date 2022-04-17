How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Round 1: Game 1 Live Online on April 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on ABC and ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

In the Boston, New York, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, they will simulcast the game on ESPN3, which is available with their Sling Orange Plan. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets game won’t be available since it is on ESPN3.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Boston begins playoffs against Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets (44-38, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -4; over/under is 224

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Celtics host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. Boston went 3-1 against Brooklyn during the regular season. The Celtics won the last regular season matchup 126-120 on March 6 led by 54 points from Jayson Tatum, while Kevin Durant scored 37 points for the Nets.

The Celtics are 9-7 against division opponents. Boston ranks fourth in the league with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 6.9.

The Nets have gone 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.9 points per game in the paint led by Kyrie Irving averaging 8.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, while averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists. Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and five assists over the past 10 games for Boston.

Patty Mills is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 11.4 points. Durant is shooting 48.6% and averaging 31.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 125.0 points, 44.8 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (knee), Nik Stauskas: day to day (ankle).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle).