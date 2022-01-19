How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Boston, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Outside of those markets, the game is available on ESPN, which you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Tatum and the Celtics host the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (24-20, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (23-22, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum currently ranks eighth in the league scoring 25.5 points per game.

The Celtics are 16-12 in conference matchups. Boston is third in the Eastern Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 3.8.

The Hornets are 16-10 in conference games. Charlotte ranks fourth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.3% as a team from downtown this season. Cody Martin leads them shooting 47.2% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup in overtime on Oct. 25, with Tatum scoring 41 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, while averaging 25.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Boston.

Miles Bridges is averaging 20 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 107.7 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: day to day (personal), Marcus Smart: out (health and safety protocols).

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (health protocols).