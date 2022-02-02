How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on February 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Tatum leads Boston into matchup with Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (28-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (27-25, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum is currently seventh in the league averaging 26.0 points per game.

The Celtics are 18-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 44.0 points per game in the paint led by Tatum averaging 9.5.

The Hornets are 18-12 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte is second in the NBA scoring 16.0 fast break points per game. Terry Rozier leads the Hornets averaging 2.9.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Hornets won the last matchup 111-102 on Jan. 20, with Rozier scoring 28 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 26.0 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston.

Miles Bridges is averaging 20.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Rozier is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 108.9 points, 48.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.4 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 111.6 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot).

Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (health protocols), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (ankle).