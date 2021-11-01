How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on November 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Boston Celtics to host Chicago Bulls Monday

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bulls (5-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (2-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Chicago Bulls.

Boston went 20-22 in Eastern Conference action and 21-15 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Celtics averaged 112.7 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.4% from deep last season.

Chicago finished 31-40 overall and 21-21 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Bulls shot 47.7% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: day to day (illness), Marcus Smart: day to day (illness).

Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).