 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on November 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $84.99---
NBC Sports Boston≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Boston + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Boston + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Boston + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Boston + 31 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Boston Celtics to host Chicago Bulls Monday

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bulls (5-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (2-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Chicago Bulls.

Boston went 20-22 in Eastern Conference action and 21-15 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Celtics averaged 112.7 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.4% from deep last season.

Chicago finished 31-40 overall and 21-21 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Bulls shot 47.7% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: day to day (illness), Marcus Smart: day to day (illness).

Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.