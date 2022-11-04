 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls Game Online on November 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Chicago and Nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with Sling TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Chicago heads to Boston for conference showdown

Chicago Bulls (5-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (4-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston faces Chicago in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Boston went 14-10 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Celtics averaged 105.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 102.0 last season.

Chicago went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 7.8 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 25 the Bulls won 120-102 led by 25 points from DeMar DeRozan, while Jayson Tatum scored 26 points for the Celtics.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

Bulls: Coby White: out (quad), Andre Drummond: out (shoulder), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

