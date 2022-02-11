How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on February 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, NBC Sports Boston, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Tatum and Boston face Jokic and the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (30-24, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (31-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokic meet when Boston takes on Denver. Tatum ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 25.5 points per game and Jokic is seventh in the league averaging 25.8 points per game.

The Celtics are 18-10 on their home court. Boston averages 108.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Nuggets are 15-14 in road games. Denver averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 15-5 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 25.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Jokic is averaging 25.8 points, 13.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 112.7 points, 50.9 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Austin Rivers: day to day (hip), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).