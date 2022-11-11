How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets Game Online on November 11, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, NBC Sports Boston, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets

In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston. In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude.

Outside those markets, the game is available on NBA TV.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Denver plays Boston, looks for 4th straight road win

Denver Nuggets (8-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (8-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Boston aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

Boston went 51-31 overall a season ago while going 28-13 at home. The Celtics averaged 24.8 assists per game on 40.7 made field goals last season.

Denver went 48-34 overall with a 25-16 record on the road last season. The Nuggets gave up 110.4 points per game while committing 20.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

Nuggets: Ish Smith: out (calf), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).