How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Detroit visits Boston after Tatum's 44-point performance

Detroit Pistons (18-48, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (40-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays the Detroit Pistons after Jayson Tatum scored 44 points in the Boston Celtics’ 115-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Celtics are 29-16 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks second in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 104.0 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Pistons are 14-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit allows 112.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup 113-104 on Feb. 26. Jaylen Brown scored 27 points points to help lead the Celtics to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Williams III is averaging 10 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 33.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Cade Cunningham is shooting 40.4% and averaging 16.6 points for the Pistons. Jerami Grant is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 116.8 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points per game.

Pistons: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle).

Pistons: Frank Jackson: out (back), Killian Hayes: out (adductor), Isaiah Stewart: out (knee).