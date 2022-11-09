How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons Game Online on November 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Boston Celtics to host Detroit Pistons Wednesday

Detroit Pistons (3-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (7-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Detroit Pistons.

Boston went 33-19 in Eastern Conference games and 28-13 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Celtics averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 39.6 from 3-point range.

Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.5 last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Luke Kornet: out (personal).

Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).