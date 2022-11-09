How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons Game Online on November 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons
- When: Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST
- TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Boston
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Detroit
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Detroit
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports Boston
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Boston + 35 Top Cable Channels
Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Boston Celtics to host Detroit Pistons Wednesday
Detroit Pistons (3-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (7-3, third in the Eastern Conference)
Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Detroit Pistons.
Boston went 33-19 in Eastern Conference games and 28-13 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Celtics averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 39.6 from 3-point range.
Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.5 last season.
INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Luke Kornet: out (personal).
Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).